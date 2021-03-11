BJP president Nadda interacts with heads of missions from 13 countries

Addressing the diplomats, Nadda said his party believes in better communication between different countries’ dispensations and political outfits so that they can understand the vision of each other. Pic credit- Twitter/@JPNadda

PTI

New Delhi, June 11

BJP president J P Nadda interacted with the heads of missions from 13 countries, including Spain, the United Kingdom and Nepal, at the party headquarters here on Saturday as part of the “Know BJP” initiative.

Addressing the diplomats, Nadda said his party believes in better communication between different countries’ dispensations and political outfits so that they can understand the vision of each other. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) firmly believes in a healthy democracy and shared cultural ties, he said, according to a statement.

The heads of missions from Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Serbia, Spain, the UK, Jamaica, Mauritius, Nepal and Thailand were present at the third such meeting.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of the BJP’s foreign department, and the party’s national spokespersons Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Guru Prakash were also present.

The “Know BJP” campaign is the party’s initiative to introduce its vision, mission and work culture to different countries.

A documentary on the party’s history and development journey was also shown to the diplomats and Nadda later took questions from them as well.

The BJP chief has so far interacted with the diplomats and heads of missions of 47 countries, including those from the European Union (EU), the statement said.

