BJP promised aam aadmi will fly, but sold airports, airline: Akhilesh

PTI

Prayagraj, February 24

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a dig at the BJP government, saying it had talked about enabling slippers-wearing commoners to travel by planes, but ended up selling airports and airline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in the past talked about enabling those who wear “hawai chappals” (rubber slippers) to travel in a “hawai jahaaz” (aircraft).

Addressing a public meeting at the Polytechnic College in Handia Assembly constituency, 30 km from here, Yadav alleged that the Central government was selling state-owned assets to evade giving reservation to people. —