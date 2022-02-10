BJP promises to top up PM-KISAN scheme in Uttarakhand

PTI

Dehradun, February 9

The BJP on Wednesday promised to pay Rs 6,000 per year to poor farmers in addition to the amount they get under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, if they are voted back to power in Uttarakhand.

Releasing the BJP’s manifesto ahead of the Uttarakhand elections, Union Minister

Nitin Gadkari also promised Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of Below Poverty Level families, and an additional Rs 1,000 to them to take care of their small children.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

Named “Vision Document, 2022”, the manifesto also puts renewed emphasis on infrastructure development, tourism, stopping migration, employment generation, women empowerment, farmers, horticulture and dairy development. It also promised to set up a committee to look into demographic changes taking place in the hill districts. —

#nitin gadkari