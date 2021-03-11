BJP pulls up Dilip Ghosh for targeting party colleagues in WB

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

Dilip Ghosh, BJP national vice-president and former West Bengal chief, has been given a stern warning by the central leadership for criticising senior functionaries of the party in the state in a recent media interview. Ghosh, when asked about the letter from party’s national general secretary Arun Singh, said he was yet to receive it.

In the letter dated May 30, Arun Singh asked the Lok Sabha member from Medinipur to “remain more discreet in his dealings with the print, electronic, other media or any public fora”.

While acknowledging that Ghosh’s “commitment to the party has been absolute”, the letter said there had been instances when “some of Ghosh’s statements or outbursts have anguished the state party leaders” besides embarrassing the central leadership. On “several occasions” earlier also Ghosh was told to refrain from shooting off his mouth, the letter stated.