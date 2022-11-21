BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls

New Delhi, November 21
The BJP on Monday released a sting video shot purportedly by a former AAP volunteer from northwest Delhi's Rohini to allege that the AAP is selling tickets for the MCD polls.
No immediate reaction was available from the AAP.
The AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal are deeply involved in corruption, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged at a press conference here, playing the video.
The video was purportedly shot by AAP volunteer Bindu, who was allegedly asked for Rs 80 lakh for an AAP ticket from the Rohini D ward in the MCD polls, Patra alleged.
The video shows Bindu purportedly discussing the payment of money with some purported AAP leaders, Patra claimed.
The authenticity of the video is yet to be verified.
Patra said the sting video revealed that 110 tickets of the AAP were reserved for distribution on the basis of payment.
The MCD polls are scheduled for December 4.
