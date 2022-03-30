BJP report on Birbhum killings will weaken, interfere with CBI probe: Mamata Banerjee

Darjeeling (WB), March 30
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said a BJP fact-finding panel’s report on Birbhum killings, submitted to party president J P Nadda, will weaken and interfere with the CBI probe into the incident.
Eight people were burnt alive, and one succumbed to injuries later, after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh in Bogtui village near Rampurhat on March 21.
Lashing out at the saffron party, Banerjee said that the report mentions the name of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, which “clearly shows the vindictive attitude of the BJP”.
“The BJP report on Bogtui killings will weaken and interfere with the probe. I condemn this attitude of the saffron party,” Banerjee told reporters in the hill town.
She said that there should not be interference from any political party into the investigation.
“They have mentioned my district president’s name. This is biased and vindictive attitude. Without completion of probe, how can they name him? It shows they want him to get arrested. This is personal vendetta. They are hatching a conspiracy,” she said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case as per Calcutta High Court’s order. An SIT formed by the West Bengal government was earlier investigating the case.
