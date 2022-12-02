BJP rolls out 51 yatras in Rajasthan, JP Nadda leads

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 1

The BJP on Thursday launched an early poll campaign in Rajasthan with party chief JP Nadda flagging off 51 yatras that will cover all 200 Assembly segments in the state and reach two crore voters.



Calling for change of guard in the state, Nadda attacked the incumbent Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government for “setting several records and making Rajasthan number one in corruption, crime against women and Dalits, cybercrime, inflation, costlier petrol and diesel and expensive electricity”.

Nadda, in the presence of state BJP chief Satish Poonia and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, also took swipes at the Congress government for “changing the names of BJP schemes and recycling them as their own”.

“The Congress detests Indian culture, which is why it changed the name of the Annapurna Scheme to Indira Rasoi. They have no concern for words rooted in the Indian tradition. All they care about is one family,” Nadda said in a jibe at the Gandhi family. The BJP yatras will see 20,000 chaupals, 20,000 corner nukkad meetings and 20,000 village level events.

The BJP chief, meanwhile, accused CM Gehlot of “creating hurdles in the path of state’s development” and said 9,000 farmers had been forced to sell off lands since the Congress came to power in Rajasthan, while the promise of loan waiver remained unfulfilled.

