BJP, RSS have captured all institutions: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the RSS and the BJP have captured all institutions in the country and that the Constitution exists only in name.

“The Constitution is at the heart of the institutional structure of India. The Parliament, Vidhan Sabha, judiciary, bureaucracy and media draw their strength from the Constitution. All have the sacred duty of safeguarding the Constitution. But all these institutions have stopped working,” the former Congress president said in an interview to a YouTube channel while walking with hundreds of people during the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in Indore.

Painting a dismal picture of the present political scenario, the Gandhi family scion claimed that all avenues for opposing the government had been closed. “Opposition parties simply cannot have their say any more,” he alleged.

“The Opposition is stopped from flagging the farm crisis, demonetisation and standoff with China. The microphones of Opposition MPs are switched off. So, we thought that the only way out was to hit the streets and address the people directly,” said the Wayanad MP.

On the objective of the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, Gandhi said it would unite people against the politics of violence and hatred.

The Congress leader expressed concern about Dalits, tribals, backward classes and minorities “having no presence in the judiciary”.

“It is a political fight,” Gandhi said. “They (the BJP) have money and the government paraphernalia. Dalits, Backward Classes and tribals only have their voice. If we can organise them, it will become a powerful force. But at this moment, they are all scattered,” he added.