BJP, RSS spreading hate, will counter them: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Oct 23

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led “Bharat Jodo Yatra” entered Telangana on Sunday, receiving a rousing reception at the Karnataka-Telangana border from state Congress leaders and party workers.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore and state party chief A Revanth Reddy received the yatra on the bridge on the Krishna river.

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi accused the BJP and the RSS of “spreading hatred in the country”.

“The yatra aims at promoting harmony and brotherhood. The objective is to flag price rise and unemployment,” he said, claiming that the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” was “against the ideology of the BJP-RSS, hatred and violence”. “Two Indias exist today—one that belongs to a select few and the rich, and the other that belongs to lakhs of youth, farmers, workers and small businessmen,” he alleged.

“We want only one India, where all should get justice and employment. There should be brotherhood in the country,” said the Wayanad MP. Congress Lok Sabha member and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy, and a number of party leaders welcomed Gandhi.

Scores of activists were present at a bridge on Krishna river at the border when the yatra marched into Narayanpet district of Telangana. The Wayanad MP walked briefly in Telangana and took a halt at Gudebellur in the district. Later, he went to Hyderabad on a helicopter, from where he left for Delhi by flight.

The yatra will be suspended during Diwali for three days from Sunday noon till October 26.

