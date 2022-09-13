 BJP, RSS take offence at Cong's 'khaki shorts' tweet : The Tribune India

Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala on Monday. PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

The BJP today slammed the Congress for posting a Twitter frame showing trademark RSS khaki shorts on fire and asked if the grand old party wanted violence in the country.

“Do you want violence? Do you want people who believe in the BJP-RSS ideology to be set on fire,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked after the Congress official handle tweeted the picture captioned, “To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal. #BharatJodoYatra. 145 more days to go.”

Patra called for immediate removal of the picture from Twitter, dubbing Congress’ “Bharat Jodo Yatra” as “Aag Lagao Yatra”.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh hit back, saying the BJP was not used to aggressive reactions from the Congress.

“The BJP and surrogates have been fanning hatred, prejudice, lies...They are not used to aggression from the Congress but let them know if they are aggressive, we will be double aggressive although ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is only for uniting people against divisions based on religion, caste, language and economy, Jairam said.

RSS general secretary Manmohan Vaidya, too, reacted, saying the Congress’ previous generations also “had hatred and contempt for the RSS, but could not stop its advancement. There is growing support for Hindutva”.

