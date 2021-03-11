BJP says it 'respects all religions', strongly denounces insult of any religious personality

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, June 5

The BJP on Sunday distanced itself from controversial comments allegedly made by party spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed.

Party general secretary Arun Singh issued a statement saying that the BJP is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.

“The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy,” Singh said in the wake of widespread protests from Muslim groups making it one of the rare occasions when the BJP has had to retract/distance itself for a controversial statement of a party spokesperson.

Notably, several cases have been registered against Sharma for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate on the Gyanvapi issue.

Violence also erupted in Kanpur on Friday as mobs resorted to stone-pelting over alleged insulted remarks by the BJP spokesperson.

Singh in his statement said: “During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion”.

“India’s Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion.

“As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India’s unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development,” he added.

Complaints alleged that Sharma had used “abusive, false and hurtful words against the Prophet and religion of Islam and hurt the feelings of Muslims” and sought immediate action.

Sharma though alleged that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media after a “so-called fact-checker” circulated a “heavily edited video” from the debate.

“Ever since I’ve been receiving death and rape threats, including beheading threats against me and family members,” Nupur Sharma was quoted as saying.