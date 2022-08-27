BJP serial killer of state govts: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, August 26

Launching his fiercest attack against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today called the saffron party “serial killer of state governments” and its leaders “anti-nationals forces”. He said the party launched a “conspiracy” against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government as “it is the most popular in the country”.

Addressing a special session of the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said he wanted to face a trust vote on August 29 to prove that no AAP MLA defected and that BJP’s “Operation Lotus” turned into “Operation Keechad” in Delhi.

Party bought MLAs for Rs 5,500 cr They (BJP leadership) have bought 277 MLAs. If they have given Rs 20 crore to each MLA, they have bought MLAs worth Rs 5,500 crore. —Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

Accusing the BJP of “buying MLAs with the money collected through the GST and hike in petrol and diesel prices”, he used the same “anti-national” charge which BJP leaders use to target their opponents.

“They have bought 277 MLAs. If they have given Rs 20 crore to each MLA, they have bought MLAs worth Rs 5,500 crore. Over Rs 800 crore are kept for Delhi, which means they have Rs 6,300 crore black money. That is why there is inflation. The money sucked out of poor people is being used to fill the pockets of their (BJP’s) friends and buying MLAs,” he alleged.

Accusing the saffron party of “destroying” the government elected by people, he said, “It is the same pattern everywhere. They have toppled several governments in the country till date — Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other.”

While praising his government’s work in the education and health sectors, Kejriwal called CBI raids against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia a conspiracy to satiate the lust for power of one man. “People of the country know your (BJP’s) fight is not against corruption but to satisfy one man’s lust for power,” he said.

“On August 15 while addressing the nation from the Red Fort, you (PM Modi) said you needed people’s support in the fight against corruption. Had you been fighting corruption, you would not have had to ask the people for support. I waged a battle against corruption in Delhi and people themselves joined in. This means that the country is not with you (PM Modi) in your theatrics,” he said.

Demand for Sisodia’s removal

Leaders and workers of the BJP on Friday staged a protest and burnt effigies of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders near the Assembly, demanding removal of Sisodia. Party MP Manoj Tiwari said AAP was rattled by the exposure of the liquor scam. During the Assembly session, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla ordered marshalling out eight BJP MLAs for the entire day over an alleged video recording charge levelled by an AAP MLA against the BJP chief whip.