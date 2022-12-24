BJP should stop trying, nothing can stall Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Congress as march enters Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, December 24

Nothing can prevent the Bharat Jodo Yatra from moving forward, the Congress asserted asking the BJP to "stop playing politics in the garb of the covid pandemic" and trying to "stall" the march, which entered the national capital on Saturday morning.

Congress leaders alleged that the BJP had made and failed in its every attempt to defame Rahul Gandhi and derail the yatra somehow as people from across the country including Delhi are overwhelmingly extending their support.

"Covid and health are serious issues and the BJP should not make them a tool of their politics," AICC media and publicity in-charge Pawan Khera told reporters at the Ashram Chowk. "If you have the courage to stop the Yatra, do so. We will follow all rules and protocols, if any, with regard to covid."

"We know our responsibilities and the BJP should govern instead of giving us advice or directions. They are not declaring norms but their concern is Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which is getting the support of people," Khera said.

Rahul Gandhi accused the RSS/BJP of spreading fear in the country and said they converted this fear into hatred but the Congress would not allow that to happen.

Addressing a gathering as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi, he said, "They spread hatred, we spread love and embrace all Indians."

"There is Hindustan and 'mohabbat' (love) in this Bharat Jodo yatra, which does not see any caste, creed, religion, rich or poor and all embrace each other," he told the gathering.

Delhi Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil said the BJP is scared of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and not of Covid.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government should follow rules and norms rather than playing politics.

"Using corona politically is sending the wrong message to the people of the country," he alleged.