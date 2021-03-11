BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was on Saturday night booked for alleged deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of a class by insulting their religion or religious beliefs.

A case has been registered against her at Pydhonie Police station in Mumbai to under IPC sections 295A, 153A and 505 B.

The complaint was filed by Mumbai-based Raza Academy.

Sharma’s television remarks on the Prophet on Saturday invited wrath of a section of people on social media platforms.

“Raza Academy had filed a formal complaint with the Mumbai Commissioner of Police against BJP spokesperson for her blasphemous remarks on the Holy Prophet. A case has been registered in Mumbai,” the complainants said.