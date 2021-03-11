BJP slams Rahul Gandhi; alleges WHO's data and Congress's ‘beta’ are wrong

PTI

New Delhi, May 6

The BJP on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing politics over covid-19 deaths, alleging that the World Health Organisation's (WHO) data and Congress’s “beta” (son) are wrong.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the WHO methodology to calculate estimated deaths in India due to the virus is “flawed” and the Indian government had conveyed its objections to the organisation.

Gandhi has repeatedly tried to sully Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image since 2014 and in the process, has harmed India's image, Patra said.

India has a robust mechanism for birth and death registration, he added.

“The WHO’s data and the Congress’s 'beta' are wrong,” he alleged.

Gandhi had earlier targeted the government over a WHO report which claimed there were 4.7 million covid deaths in India, saying “science does not lie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi does”.

47 lakh Indians died due to the Covid pandemic. NOT 4.8 lakh as claimed by the Govt.



Science doesn't LIE. Modi does.



Respect families who've lost loved ones. Support them with the mandated Rs 4 lakh compensation. pic.twitter.com/p9y1VdVFsA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2022

Gandhi had demanded that the government support the families that have lost their loved ones by giving them the mandated Rs 4 lakh compensation.