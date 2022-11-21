BJP suspends 7 rebels for filing papers as Independents

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 20

After Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP finds itself braving the rebels in poll-bound Gujarat, where it suspended seven leaders on Sunday for filing nominations as Independents against official party candidates who are to contest in the first phase of polling on December 1.

“These leaders have filed their nominations as Independent candidates against the candidates declared by the party. They are being suspended on the direction of state BJP president CR Paatil,” a BJP statement said.

The suspended leaders include two former MLAs — Arvind Ladani, who won the Keshod segment in 2012, and Harshad Vasava, who emerged victorious from the Scheduled Tribe seat of Nandod in Narmada district twice. In the above seats, the BJP has fielded Devabhai Malam and Darshana Deshmukh, respectively.

Deshmukh, a gynaecologist, is the daughter of BJP heavyweight Chandu Deshmukh, who had defeated Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel from the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in 1989. Among other suspended leaders are Chhatarsinh Gunjariya, district panchayat member from Surendranagar who filed his papers as an Independent from the Dhrangadhra seat; Ketan Patel, Bharat Chavda, Uday Shah and Karan Baraiya, who are contesting as Independents from the Pardi, Rajkot, Veraval and Rajula seats, respectively.

Paatil played down the suspensions, saying it was a norm to suspend leaders who defied party line on official candidates and failed to withdraw papers by the last day of withdrawal. It remains to be seen if the BJP will similarly suspend six-term legislator Madhu Shrivastav from Vaghodia, who has filed his nominations as an Independent after being denied ticket.