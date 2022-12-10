BJP takes dig at AAP over lost deposits

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that AAP took the shortest time to become a national party, the BJP tweeted a table naming parties that attained the same status in a shorter time than AAP.

The table showed that the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) took just a year to get the national status, the BJP four, the CPM seven, the NCP less than a year (as claimed by the NCP in its own manifestos), and the NPP six.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also posted the table capping the election performance of AAP in elections other than Punjab which they won handsomely earlier this year.

The table showed that AAP contested 349 seats out of 403 in Uttar Pradesh and lost all, forfeiting deposit in all seats.

In Gujarat, AAP contested 181 seats out of 182, forfeiting deposits in 126 seats (69.61%). In Uttarakhand, AAP lost deposit in 68 of the 70 seats it contested and, in HP, it lost deposit in all 67 seats. In Goa, AAP fought 39 of the 40 seats and lost deposit in 35 seats.