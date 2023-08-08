BJP takes ‘Gajodhar-Inder’ jibe at INDIA alliance, says ‘naam badalney se kaam nahi badalta’

New Delhi, August 8
The ruling BJP on Tuesday launched a social media campaign questioning the name change of the opposition INDIA alliance and said actions do not change by changing names.
Although the campaign that focuses on a weak student attempting a rebrand by changing his name says in a disclaimer later that it has nothing to do with INDIA alliance, the insinuated link is not lost on anyone.
The video posted by the BJP on Twitter captures the journey of a boy, Gajodhar, who is unable to score well and lies about his poor performance.
The campaign shows the protagonist’s mother suggesting the student’s rebranding by giving him a new name Inder to give him an image makeover. It ends with the class teacher saying: “Naam badalney se kaam nahi badalta.”
नाम बदलने से काम नहीं बदलता। pic.twitter.com/FngTljJSef— BJP (@BJP4India) August 8, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been asking cadres to call the new opposition alliance UPA and ‘Ghamandia’ instead of INDIA and has said “change of clothes doesn’t mean change of character”.
