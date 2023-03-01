BJP to contest all 119 seats in Telangana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 28

As the investigation into the Delhi excise policy scam peaks, with the resignation of former state Excise Minister Manish Sisodia, the BJP is all set to make the issue a poll plank in Telangana, which goes to the polls later this year.

The matter of the alleged involvement of Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy scam was discussed on Tuesday at a Telangana BJP meeting chaired by party president JP Nadda at his residence.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, with discussions held on the election strategy and a decision taken to hold rallies in all 119 segments of the state. The party has decided to fight all 119 seats.

Sanjay briefed the top leaders about the successful completion of 11,000 street corner meetings under the programme, “Praja Gosa – BJP Barosa”, covering all 119 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Nadda and Shah are learnt to have lauded Sanjay’s outreach and directed the state unit to undertake further steps to strengthen the organisation.

“The state leaders were advised to intensify the struggle against the CM K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Government and its alleged corruption,” sources said, adding that a decision was also taken to flag Kavitha’s role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam where some businessmen and politicians from the South are accused of having used their proximity to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to tweak the state’s excise policy to advance their business interests in return for alleged monetary quid pro quo to AAP.

Sanjay said the mood of Telangana people had tilted towards the BJP as it was the “only responsible party in the state”.