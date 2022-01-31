BJP to contest all seats in Manipur

New Delhi January 30
The BJP has decided to contest all Manipur Assembly seats in the forthcoming poll.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said, “The BJP will contest all 60 seats in the Assembly elections and form a government with two-thirds majority.”
Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest from Heingang. Several defectors from the Congress and other political parties have been accommodated. The party had won 21 seats in 2017. —
