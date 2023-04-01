BJP to launch ‘Congress means corruption series’ from Sunday

New Delhi, April 1
The ruling BJP is all set to up the ante on Congress on the issue of corruption with the party to unveil series of what it calls “corruption files involving the Congress.”
The BJP’s official handle on Saturday night released a short video announcing the unveiling from Sunday of a series of video files under the title “Congress means corruption.”
The announcement video the BJP shared today featured former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and a lowdown on UPA-time scams—2G spectrum and coal allocation scams.
The video was captioned “Starting tomorrow, Congress files setting landmarks in corruption set to open. Stay tuned,” the BJP declared.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week accused the Opposition parties of having launched a “Bhrashtaachaari Bachao Andolan”, and warned the anti-BJP parties that the drive against corruption was not going to stop.
The PM while saying that corruption and national development could not co-exist cited data on the intensified anti corruption action by probe agencies including the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.
He said corruption had eaten into India's vitals like termite and it was time to uproot it.
The fight against corruption will not stop, PM said while pledging to build a developed India by 2047, the centenary of freedom.
