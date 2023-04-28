 BJP to organise public broadcast of 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in Haryana, J-K on Sunday : The Tribune India

Haryana BJP has set a target of inviting 9 lakh people to its programmes, state party chief O P Dhankar said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast. File photo



PTI

Chandigarh/Jammu, April 28

The BJP’s Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir units will organise special programmes on April 30 and invite people to listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, party leaders said on Friday.

While the Haryana BJP will organise programmes in every assembly constituency of the state, the Jammu and Kashmir unit will do so at nearly 5,500 booths in the union territory.

The Haryana BJP has set a target of inviting 9 lakh people to its programmes, state party chief O P Dhankar said.

He said the entire country and millions across the world are eagerly waiting for the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Educational and social organisations will also organise events where people will gather to listen to the 100th episode of the show, he added.

The BJP leader said there is a chance that Sunday’s event may create a world record for the largest audience listening to a political leader.

Dhankar said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta will attend a programme in Panchkula and he will be involved in a related event in Rohtak.

MPs, MLAs and ministers of the state will also attend the programmes at different places.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said 5 lakh people would listen to the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

BJP activists are working enthusiastically to organise public programmes at around 5,000 booths in Jammu and more than 500 booths in Kashmir so that the masses can listen to the prime minister’s programme, he told reporters here.

Through his radio broadcast, the prime minister discusses very inspirational and motivational issues with the public, Raina said, adding that BJP activists as well as the common people are eagerly waiting to listen to the 100th episode.

