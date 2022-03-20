BJP to stake claim to form government in Goa on Monday

Panaji, March 20
The BJP will meet the Goa governor on Monday and stake a claim to form the next government, state unit resident Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Sunday.
The much-awaited BJP legislature party meeting will also be held on Monday to select the leader of the House, who will be the next chief minister.
“BJP president J P Nadda has informed that the legislature party meeting would be held on Monday after which party leaders will meet Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and stake a claim to form the next government,” Tanavade told a press conference.
The legislature party meeting will begin at 4 PM on Monday.
BJP’s observer Narendra Singh Tomar and co-observer L Murugan, Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadanavis, desk in-charge C T Ravi will attend the legislature party meeting, Tanavade said.
He said the date of swearing-in of the new government would be decided after meeting the governor on Monday.
In the recently-held elections in Goa, BJP won the majority by bagging 20 of the total 40 seats.
Three Independents and two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have already extended their support to BJP.
