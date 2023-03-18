 BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues : The Tribune India

Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffron party calls it diversionary tactic

Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Deepender Hooda during a protest over the Adani issue at Parliament House complex on Friday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

The stalemate between the ruling and Opposition benches in Parliament continued for the fifth consecutive day on Friday leading to a washout of the first week of the second leg of the Budget session.

Part of anti-India toolkit

Rejected repeatedly by people, Rahul Gandhi has become a permanent part of anti-India toolkit. JP Nadda, BJP Chief

With the Congress today countering the ruling BJP with a privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party hitting back with a fresh spell of attacks on Rahul Gandhi over his “democracy-under-threat” remarks in London, the political circles are abuzz with speculations that rest of the three weeks of the session might also meet the same fate.

In both Houses, BJP MPs stuck to the demand for a public apology from Rahul over his remarks made in London about Indian democracy and the Congress continued with its call for a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Congress MP KC Venugopal today wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar proposing privilege proceedings against Prime Minister Modi for making “derogatory, distasteful and defamatory” remarks against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul.

Venugopal, in his notice to the Chairman under Rule 188, cited the PM’s February 9 speech during the reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

In response to the Opposition Congress accusing him of not mentioning Nehru in his speeches, Modi had said that none of Nehru’s descendants used the Nehru surname.

“The above-mentioned remarks prima facie made in a mocking manner are not only disgraceful but also insulting and defamatory vis-a-vis the members of Nehru family, particularly Sonia Gandhi and Rahul who are members of the Lok Sabha,” Venugopal said in his privilege notice.

The notice is seen as an attempt to counter the BJP’s aggressive stance against Rahul. Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “It is a gimmick, a diversionary tactic to deflect attention from the anger building up nationwide against Rahul for his insult to India, the Indian democracy and Indian institutions on foreign soil.”

Meanwhile, BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey reiterated his demand, seeking the constitution of a special parliamentary committee to inquire into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “contemptuous” remarks and asked if he should be expelled from the House to send out the message that “no one can take the respect of high institutions for a ride”. In a fresh letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Dubey said he was giving the notice under Rule 223 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha on the “contemptuous and unbecoming behaviour” of the MP over his remarks at Cambridge University.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said: “Rahul Gandhi wants to portray that he is above Parliament and nation. Is one family greater than the nation? He should tender an unconditional apology. He forgets that the House runs on procedure, but a person whose average attendance in Parliament is less than the average attendance of all members, he obviously appears to be oblivious to rules and procedures of the House.”

LS TV goes mute for 8 minutes, oppn cries foul

Just before the adjournment of the Lok Sabha on Friday, the Lok Sabha TV went mute for eight minutes. Opposition MPs termed it a “deliberate attempt by the government to suppress their voice”. Sources in LS Secretariat said the channel went mute due to technical glitches.

1
Punjab

6-year-old boy killed as armed men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

3
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

4
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

5
Haryana

Gusty winds damage wheat crop in Punjab and Haryana just before harvest

6
Chandigarh

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve 'chhittar' if they still don't vote for me: Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

7
Punjab

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt's plea against bail given to him

8
Nation

2 women married to same man reach an 'agreement' to split days with husband

9
Haryana

Encroachments have nullified Gurugram's development: HC

10
Nation

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

