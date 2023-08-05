 BJP using ‘Hindutva’ to divide society, grab power; we need to save ‘true Hindutva’: Akhilesh Yadav : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • BJP using ‘Hindutva’ to divide society, grab power; we need to save ‘true Hindutva’: Akhilesh Yadav

BJP using ‘Hindutva’ to divide society, grab power; we need to save ‘true Hindutva’: Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief accuses BJP Government of conducting 'fake encounters'

BJP using ‘Hindutva’ to divide society, grab power; we need to save ‘true Hindutva’: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. PTI file



PTI

Lucknow, August 5

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Saturday accused the BJP of employing its own version of ‘Hindutva’ to “divide” society and grab power, and asserted there is a need to save the “true Hindutva”.

He also accused the BJP Government of conducting “fake encounters”, and said people will “encounter the BJP Government in 2024” which “is necessary for saving the Constitution”.

Yadav also claimed opposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) will uproot the “divisive” BJP government in 2024 with the support of the PDA (Pichhade, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) in Uttar Pradesh.

“They (the BJP) have done a lot of fake encounters. Now people will encounter the BJP government in 2024,” Yadav told PTI in an interview when he was asked how the INDIA bloc and the SP will counter the BJP challenge in the Lok Sabha polls.

About the future of Opposition alliance in the state, Yadav said, “The SP is there. More parties that are willing to join the INDIA alliance are welcome. Our PDA (Pichhade, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) will defeat the BJP this time. The BJP has done nothing except dividing the society.”

He also alleged the BJP “misused” the medium of communication and coined “new lies” everyday, and it is imperative they are stopped from coming to power so the Constitution made by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar is saved.

The BJP’s ‘Hindutva’ is focused on dividing society and there is a need to save the “true Hindutva” by true Hindus, he said. “We have to save people from fake Hindus who misused Hindutva for grabbing power.”

“True Hindutva is to save the honour of women, eating Shabri’s ‘ber’ (ending discrimination), hugging Kewat (referring to the boatman hugged by Lord Ram as mentioned in the epic Ramayana), spreading love and increasing tolerance,” he said.

“Spreading the ‘Ganga–Jamuni Tehzeeb’ (a syncretic fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultural elements) and Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam worldwide is what true Hindutva says. It is the responsibility of Hindustanis to spread true Hindutva,” he said.

The BJP, he alleged, is spreading hatred in the entire country and disturbing social amity to achieve its political agenda. “The BJP’s model is to spread hatred and divide society. The BJP is the enemy of peace and development.”

“BJP-ruled Mainpur and Haryana are burning. There was a conspiracy to trigger riots in Bareilly. The BJP patronises rioters and punishes officers who work to maintain law and order,” Yadav alleged.

He claimd people are “fed up” with the BJP Government and will vote it out.

“The health system of Uttar Pradesh has collapsed. The stray cattle menace has made the life of farmers and common man miserable. Headlines of newspapers contradict the tall claims on law and order. Why will people vote for the BJP? We are there for people, raising their issues,” he said.

Yadav said the BJP failed to deliver on the promises made to people, while price rise, unemployment and corruption are at peak.

“To divert attention of the people from core issues, the BJP is pushing the country towards riots. The BJP sees political gains by getting people to fight with each other,” he added.

#Akhilesh Yadav #BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh owner of 7-Eleven store in California, his employee beat up robber; what they did next will warm your hearts

2
Diaspora

Australian court overturns law banning Sikhs from carrying kirpans in schools

3
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

4
Nation

AFT Bar asks Supreme Court to take action against Defence Secy for interfering with judicial functioning

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat and contest elections

6
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road blocked between Mandi, Pandoh

7
Himachal

Fresh spell of rain, opening of Parwanoo highway to be delayed

8
World

Video: Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars

9
Haryana Nuh flare-up

Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping

10
Punjab

Paid price for backing farmers' stir: UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Amritsar airport row

Don't Miss

View All
‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Top News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case: Reports

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan was indicted in the c...

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...

General strike cripples normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed

The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...

Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order

Elgar Parishad case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira walk out of jail as court issues release order

Another accused, Gautam Navlakha, is currently under house a...

Mehbooba Mufti under ‘house arrest’; roads leading to PDP, NC offices 'sealed'

Mehbooba Mufti under 'house arrest'; roads leading to PDP, NC offices 'sealed'

‘Brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Knotty Affair: Loose wires run across windows, balconies in old city’s Katra Baghian

One held with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Man hacked to death over minor issue

7 booked for murder bid

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Only 675 Chandigarh households get PMAY aid in 3 years

Chandigarh: As complaints of bias pour in, GMCH-32 modifies MD/MS counselling process

Son of former CISF Inspector among 4 nabbed with drugs in Chandigarh

Rs 5K cr sanctioned for Punjab, Chandigarh railway stations

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

BJP leader Kapil Mishra appointed vice-president of party’s Delhi unit

Delhi court accepts Jagdish Tytler's bail bond in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Supreme Court appoints ex-judge as interim DERC chief

Woman’s death in lift: Maker, others booked

Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Eye ailments add to misery of flood-hit people in tents in Jalandhar's Lohian

Book ex-DDPO over land scam in Pathankot, orders Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

CBI quizzes Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal over graft

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Traffic issues, contaminated water supply irk residents

Friend hacked victim to death, arrested

Man gets 10 years’ RI for bid to rape 5-yr-old

Police Range cracks whip against drug peddlers, gangsters, terrorists

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Farmers, AAP workers protest in front of Sanaur MLA’s residence

Patiala District dengue count doubles in a week

Asian Games: Patiala fencer makes the cut

Vans with flood relief flagged off