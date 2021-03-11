BJP wants Raj Thackeray's stature to rise to counter Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 3

Amid the growing closeness between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray and the BJP in the ongoing 'Hindutva' war in the state, sources say whether there is a formal alliance or not, the saffron party is keen to see Raj Thackeray gain stature in order to counter his cousin, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, in the fight for Maharashtra, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In his characteristic style on Sunday, Raj Thackeray had issued an ultimatum on loudspeakers to the MVA government headed by his cousin and slammed NCP chief Sharad Pawar for “dividing state with caste politics”.

Addressing a well-attended rally in the AIMIM-dominated Aurangabad, Raj Thackeray said if loudspeakers were not removed, Hindus would play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques.

Observers, who see a direct link between the growing ‘Hindutva’ fight and the elections to the BMC—the richest corporation in the country with an annual budget more than that of many smaller states—say the BJP is “testing the waters” and sees the MNS as an instrument against the Sena which has been holding the BMC fort for years now.

However, the “BMC results will decide whether an alliance with the MNS will suit the BJP or not”, they say amid the buzz of the “BJP support for MNS’ Aurangabad event” and “RSS giving blessings to the BJP-MNS alliance” to help saffron chances to take on the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Speculation of a possible BJP-MNS tie-up started soon after the formation of the MVA government. Raj Thackery, who sees himself as a more “suitable inheritor of the legacy of Sena founder Bal Thackeray, has been openly critical of the party “distancing itself from Hindutva” and cousin Uddhav claiming the Chief Minister’s post.

Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut has slammed leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis for his comment that there was no one from the Sena when the Babri structure in Ayodhya was brought down.

Accusing the BJP and its “sister concern” (MNS) of trying to divert attention from real issues like unemployment and inflation, Raut said: “if someone says where were Shiv Sainiks when the Babri Masjid was being demolished, they should ask their leader (late) Sunder Singh Bhandari, to check the CBI report of the time besides the IB report. Those who do not know and ask where the Shiv Sena was will find the answers.”