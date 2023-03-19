BJP will be finished for misusing Central agencies: Akhilesh Yadav

Kolkata, March 19
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asserted that the BJP would be politically finished in the days to come, “just like the Congress”, for “misusing” Central agencies against Opposition parties.
Yadav also pressed for the caste census, which he said would be a major issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
“Earlier, the Congress used to misuse the Central agencies, and now BJP is doing the same. The Congress is now finished. The BJP, too, will meet a similar fate,” he told a press conference here.
He claimed that the Congress during the UPA-2 regime had promised to conduct a caste census, but later “backtracked”.
“We want the BJP-led Central Government to conduct the caste census. Several leaders have been demanding it. But like the Congress, the saffron party is also not keen on conducting it,” Yadav said.
Asked what would be the formula of the proposed Opposition front ahead of the 2024 General Election, Yadav said it won’t be disclosed.
“We won’t reveal the formula of the Opposition front; the goal is to defeat the BJP,” he said.
