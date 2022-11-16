BJP will break previous poll records in Gujarat, says Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the ruling BJP would break all previous poll records in Gujarat, which goes to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Shah was speaking on the occasion of nomination filing of Sanand Assembly segment candidate Kanubhai Patel, who comes from the Koli community of the state. Sanand falls under Shah’s Lok Sabha segment, Gandhinagar.

“The Gujarat BJP will break all previous records in this election. We are all confident that the party will once again form the government with a huge majority and will win the highest ever seats,” Shah said.

The minister, who has been in Gujarat since Sunday, has been meeting rebel candidates in a bid to pacify them to fall in line with the party’s decision.

The BJP has already dropped 38 MLAs in Gujarat, triggering dissent within.

However, from the Sanand seat, Shah managed to quell the rebellion with Sanand Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee chairman Khengar Patel retracting after declaring his bid to contest as an Independent.

Khengar even accompanied Shah and Kanubhai for the latter’s nomination filing today with Shah noting, “Though APMC chairman had earlier said he would fill the form, we are happy he has deferred to the BJP’s appeal and extended support to Kanubhai. I am confident the BJP will win this seat with an even higher margin than the previous poll,” Shah said.

