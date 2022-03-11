BJP wins all 8 segments in Lakhimpur Kheri

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, March 10

The year-long farmers’ protest and alleged mowing down of agitators at Tikunia appeared to have had no impact on the outcome of the elections as all eight Assembly segments falling in the Lakhimpu Kheri parliamentary constituency have gone to the ruling BJP. The saffron party managed to repeat its performance of 2017, when it had won the Assembly seats in the constituency represented by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is the prime accused in the October 3, 2021, violence case in which eight persons, including four agitating farmers had lost their lives.

Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, who was arrested on October 9 last year, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on February 10 amid the elections in Uttar Pradesh. The bail order has already been challenged before the Supreme Court.

The eight Assembly segments are — Palia, Nighasan, Gola Gokarnnath, Srinagar, Dhaurhara, Lakhimpur, Kasta and Mohammadi — where BJP candidates defeated their nearest Samajwadi Party rivals.

