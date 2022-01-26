BJP woos Jayant Chaudhary, he says no thanks

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, January 26

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary appears to have rejected BJP's offer to join it ahead or post Uttar Pradesh elections.

Responding to BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s statement that "BJP’s doors are always open for Jayant", Chaudhary slammed the saffron party over the deaths of farmers during the protests against now repealed three farm laws.

Taking to social media, Chaudhary asked the BJP to not send him an invite to join the saffron unit, and instead, send invitations to the 700 farmers’ families who lost their dear ones during the protests.

Notably, senior BJP leader Amit Shah today met leaders and influencers from the Jat community from Western UP at the residence of Parvesh Verma’s residence.

The meeting was attended by Muzaffarnagar MP and union minister Sanjeev Balyan, state minister Bhupendra Chaudhary and other senior leaders.

Shah is believed to have wooed the community saying that “Jats don’t think for themselves but for others, like BJP does for the nation".

Parvesh Verma earlier said that his party wanted to welcome RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary but he has chosen the wrong path.

"People of Jat community will speak to Jayant. BJP's doors are always open for him," he was quoted as saying.

Verma also said there are many possibilities after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Jayant Chaudhary is contesting the upcoming elections with the Samajwadi Party.