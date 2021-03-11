BJP worker's unnatural death in Kolkata with Amit Shah in state creates flutter

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker’s unnatural death in Kolkata’s Cossipore area when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in the state has created a flutter.

Arjun Chowrasia, 27, who was reportedly an active worker of the BJYM, on Friday morning was found hanging from the ceiling in a room at the railway quarters at Cossipore.

No suicide note was found. When police went to the spot, it faced a strong protest from people living in the neighborhood who alleged that Chowrasia was murdered.

Chowrasia’s family has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.

Amit Shah, who is in Cooch Behar in connection with a Border Security Force event, is slated to visit Kolkata later on Friday. The BJP announced that various programmes planned to welcome Shah in Kolkata had been cancelled.

“The death and murder of our committed karyakarta, Arjun Chowrasia, 27, resident of Kashipur Assembly, is deeply distressing. In view of the unfortunate killing, all celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata stand cancelled,” BJP West Bengal said in a tweet.

The death and murder of our committed karyakarta Arjun Chowrasia (27), resident of Kashipur Assembly, is deeply distressing. In view of the unfortunate killing, all celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in Kolkata stand cancelled. — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) May 6, 2022

BJP Lok Sabha member from Medinipur and former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Shah might also visit the family of the deceased.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar visited the place where Chowrasia’s body was found and met the bereaved family.

The clash between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP in West Bengal has taken the lives of a large number of activists with the BJP bearing the brunt of the violence.

Amit Shah, who arrived in West Bengal on Thursday, addressed a public meeting in Siliguri on the same evening.

#amit shah #west bengal