 BJP's 2-day strategy meet on future elections begins, PM Modi addresses it : The Tribune India

BJP's 2-day strategy meet on future elections begins, PM Modi addresses it

Preparations for nine state elections due in 2023 and for the 2024 general election on the agenda along with a discussion on BJP's political and organisational roadmap going forward

BJP's 2-day strategy meet on future elections begins, PM Modi addresses it

PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda at the meeting. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and addressed a two-day meeting of BJP office-bearers that started at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

The prime minister arrived in Delhi after casting his vote in the second phase of the Gujarat elections and spoke to party office-bearers.

The meeting agenda includes a debate on all future political strategies of the BJP, a detailed discussion on the elections due in nine states in 2023, the scale of BJP booth-committee penetration across India and the organisational programme for people's outreach going forward.

All national office-bearers of the BJP, state in-charges and co in-charges, presidents of different cells of the party, state unit chiefs of the BJP and organisational general secretaries are participating in the meeting.

BJP president JP Nadda is presiding over the two-day session, where the leaders will hold specific strategy discussions on 140 Lok Sabha segments where the party remains weak and where the concentration will need to be improved ahead of the 2024 general election. Among the 140 seats are 11 from Punjab where the BJP holds only two of the 13 Lok Sabha segments.

The meeting will also discuss the political and organisational roadmap for the following nine state elections to take place in 2023 in the run-up to the general election of 2024 -- Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The party's Uniform Civil Code push, the new focus on Waqf properties and their legality (the BJP promised a survey of Waqf properties in both Himachal and Gujarat poll manifestos), and the latest promise of a de-radicalisation cell will also be discussed along with the need to reiterate these pledges in other states.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

2
Diaspora

Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

3
Sports

‘Hero or villain’: Twitterati divided over KL Rahul after India lose opening ODI to Bangladesh

4
Delhi

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

5
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar; has arrived to cast vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

6
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill oozes oomph in her latest song 'Ghani Syaani'

7
Brand Connect

Divinity Keto Gummies Reviews - Is Divinity Labs Keto ACV Gummies Scam or Legit?

8
Punjab

Notice to Punjab Health Agency on EPF scam

9
Impact Feature

Alpilean Weight Loss Supplement - Are Alpine Ice Hack Reviews Legit or Fake News?

10
Punjab

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Top News

Gujarat Elections 2022 phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting begins in 93 seats, PM Modi, Amit Shah to vote in Ahmedabad,

Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting on in 93 constituencies; 34.74 per cent turnout till 1 pm

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among early voters

Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench

Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench

The Delhi govt opposes the Centre's plea saying it will only...

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab’s Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

According to CCTV footage, the two men enter the gurdwara an...

Punjabi man shot dead at gas station in Canada’s Brampton

Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...


Cities

View All

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death in Amritsar district

BSF's 58th Raising Day: Mahila Praharis scripting stories of courage, says MoS

Drone with 3-kg heroin shot down in Tarn Taran

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Broken Stretches Mohali: Sector 77-76 road not repaired for year

Chandigarh logs only 38 Covid-19 cases in November

Curtains down on Chandigarh Carnival

Caught on camera: 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Caught on camera: 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

Delhi HC sets aside conviction, 6-yr jail term considering lost trial court record

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab’s Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Deer strays into busy area, rescued

Farmers to protest outside residences of MPs today

3 held with heroin in Goraya

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

Decline in production, sales worries Ludhiana hosiery manufacturers

Haphazard parking on highway poses threat to motorists at night

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Taking pride in mother tongue Punjabi

Delimitation of wards incomplete, leaders expect delay in Patiala MC poll

No DJ event at Punjabi University techfest in Patiala

Four of gang arrested for theft at six shops in Patiala