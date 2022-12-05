BJP's 2-day strategy meet on future elections begins, PM Modi addresses it

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and addressed a two-day meeting of BJP office-bearers that started at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

The prime minister arrived in Delhi after casting his vote in the second phase of the Gujarat elections and spoke to party office-bearers.

The meeting agenda includes a debate on all future political strategies of the BJP, a detailed discussion on the elections due in nine states in 2023, the scale of BJP booth-committee penetration across India and the organisational programme for people's outreach going forward.

All national office-bearers of the BJP, state in-charges and co in-charges, presidents of different cells of the party, state unit chiefs of the BJP and organisational general secretaries are participating in the meeting.

BJP president JP Nadda is presiding over the two-day session, where the leaders will hold specific strategy discussions on 140 Lok Sabha segments where the party remains weak and where the concentration will need to be improved ahead of the 2024 general election. Among the 140 seats are 11 from Punjab where the BJP holds only two of the 13 Lok Sabha segments.

The meeting will also discuss the political and organisational roadmap for the following nine state elections to take place in 2023 in the run-up to the general election of 2024 -- Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The party's Uniform Civil Code push, the new focus on Waqf properties and their legality (the BJP promised a survey of Waqf properties in both Himachal and Gujarat poll manifestos), and the latest promise of a de-radicalisation cell will also be discussed along with the need to reiterate these pledges in other states.