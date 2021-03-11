BJP's bigotry damaged India's standing globally: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, June 6
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Monday that the BJP's "shameful bigotry" has not only isolated India, but has also damaged its global standing.
"Divided internally, India becomes weak externally. BJP's shameful bigotry has not only isolated us, but also damaged India's standing globally," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.
His remarks came in the wake of international outrage over controversial remarks made by two BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad, after which they were suspended and expelled by the party.
