BJP's K'taka gen secy to take on Shettar; 6 more MLAs dropped

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, April 17
The ruling BJP in Karnataka went ahead with the Gujarat poll model of replacing MLAs facing anti-incumbency and dropped six of the eight legislators in the list of 10 new candidates announced on Monday.
In the earlier two lists, the BJP dropped around 15 legislators.
The highlight of the third list is the candidature of Karnataka BJP general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, which ex-Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has held for six terms.
Hours after Shettar joined the Congress following the denial of ticket by the BJP, the saffron party fielded Tenginkai, sending a clear signal to cadres that merit would be paramount in deciding the candidature.
Tenginkai is learnt to be close to BL Santosh, the powerful national general secretary (organisation) of the BJP and a bridge between the party and the RSS.
Faced with rebellion ahead of the May 10 elections, the BJP has attempted to strike a balance in the latest list, accommodating relatives of senior leaders who have been dropped as candidates.
From Bengaluru’s Hebbal, the party has dropped MLA Katta Subramanya Naidu but fielded his son Katta Jagadish.
In another Bengaluru region seat — Mahadevapura — sitting MLA Arvind Limbavali has been dropped. In his place, his wife Manjula has been fielded. Arvind was involved in an alleged sex scandal. He, though, got a clean chit later.
In Koppal (currently with the JD-S), the BJP has fielded MP Saganna Karadi’s daughter-in-law Manjula Amaresh after the former threatened to quit if denied a nomination.
The MLAs who have been dropped are Katakdhond Dhondiba from Nagthan (SC) where Sanjeev Aihole has been fielded and Nemaraj Naik from Hagaribommanahalli (SC) from where B Rammana is the candidate.
The only sitting MLA retained in today’s list is Kalakappa Bandi. From Sedam (currently with the Congress) the BJP has fielded Rajkumar Patil.
With the third list out and 222 candidates announced for the 224-member Assembly, the candidature for Manvi and Shivamogga City candidates are now pending.
Shivamogga is held by ex-Deputy CM KS Eshwarappa, who stepped down on the BJP’s orders and is seeking a ticket for his son.
