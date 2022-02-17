BJP’s nationalism fake, based on British policy of divide and rule, says Manmohan Singh on Punjab poll eve

Says PM’s position special, can’t escape sins by blaming history and India’s first PM

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 17

With three days to go for the Punjab election, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday hit out at the ruling BJP describing its nationalism as “fake and dangerous and based on the British policy of divide and rule”.

In a video message on the eve of the crucial February 20 state election, Singh, without naming PM Narendra Modi, said the PM’s post had a special significance and blaming history or a former prime minister for the country’s problems wouldn’t help.

Urging the people of Punjab to vote for the Congress which, he said, was the only party that could address the state’s development, farm prosperity and unemployment challenges, the former PM launched a scathing attack against the government saying “it was busy blaming the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru for national problems instead of accepting and correcting the mistakes of seven years of its rule”.

“Today’s circumstances are worrisome. Due to faulty policies of the government during Covid times, people are anguished by a shrinking economy, rising prices and joblessness. But the incumbent government, despite ruling for seven years, instead of accepting and correcting its mistakes, is busy blaming Jawaharlal Nehru for the problems. I believe the position of the PM has a special significance and you cannot escape your sins by blaming history or the country,” said Manmohan Singh, star campaigner for Punjab.

Singh has not been able to travel due to health reasons.

In a video message on Thursday, Singh said that as PM for 10 years, he always let the work do the talking for him.

“We never divided the country for vested political gains. We never tried to shroud the truth. We never undermined the esteem of the country or the PM’s position. People today are being divided. This government’s fake nationalism is empty and dangerous. Their nationalism is based on the British policy of divide and rule,” said Singh days after PM Modi accused the Congress of being the leader of the ‘tukde tukde; gang and dividing and ruling.

In a veiled swipe at PM Modi, Singh said, “I hope that the incumbents would have realised by now that by hugging leaders, making them sit in swings and stopping by uninvited to have biryani does not improve bilateral relations. The government should also realise that it cannot change its character by changing its face. The truth comes out in some form or the other.”

The ex-PM also questioned the government’s foreign policy saying “The issue is not just of internal tensions. This government has proved a complete failure even on foreign policy. Chinese soldiers are sitting in our land for a year. And attempts are being made to bury the entire matter.”

He said India is at a significant crossroads today, “old friends are getting alienated and relations with neighbours are deteriorating”.

Accusing the BJP government of weakening constitutional bodies, the former PM said the ruling dispensation did not have “even one bit faith in the Constitution which is the basis of India’s democracy”.

The former PM said it was easy to talk big but very tough to implement that talk.

“Elections are under way in five states. The people of Punjab face major challenges and it is important to face them effectively. It is important to address the issues of farmers and joblessness and take the state on the road to development. Only the Congress can do these things. I urge Punjabis to support the Congress,” Singh said.

The former PM also accused the government of trying to defame Punjab and Pubjabiyat during the farmers’ agitation. Punjab, a state whose sacrifices the world acknowledges, was insulted, he said.

 

Deep Sidhu's girlfriend a day after his death writes 'just when we were planning our future together, you are gone'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend a day after his death writes 'just when we were planning our future together, you are gone', posts pictures

RIP, Disco King Bappi Lahiri
RIP, Disco King Bappi Lahiri

While growing up naïve Varun Dhawan believed Kajol was Shah Rukh's wife; was stunned to see Gauri Khan in the house
While growing up naïve Varun Dhawan believed Kajol was Shah Rukh's wife; was stunned to see Gauri Khan in the house

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan's draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Supreme Court sets aside HC order on 75 pc quota in pvt sector jobs for Haryana residents

Supreme Court sets aside High Court order on 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for Haryana residents

Protects all existing employees and makes it clear that the ...

Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal

Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal

The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...

BJP takes Charanjit Channi's controversial remark issue beyond Punjab

BJP takes Charanjit Channi's controversial remark issue beyond Punjab

Channi's remark has attracted a sharp response from rivals A...

13 killed after falling into well in UP's Kushinagar at marriage function

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts his 'inaccessibility' issue

Another blow to Cong as councillor joins SAD

AICC general secretary Maken calls AAP BJP's B-team

Election Commission prepares expenditure list

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Bathinda: Women safety top priority, says Smriti Irani

Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists' woes

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway: Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists' woes

Chandigarh Housing Board seeks nod for conversion of leasehold properties

Non-Covid services at Nehru Hospital extension soon, says PGI

Chandigarh: MP-led panel pitches for relief to allottees

CCTVs in all police stations: Excuse of not being an advanced country no longer available, says High Court

Won't suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Won't suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Supreme Court questions govt over OROP implementation

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

DU colleges reopen, students back on campus after 2 years

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Smriti Irani campaigns in Phagwara, Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Poll panel partisan, alleges Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Man killed during wedding function brawl in Kapurthala village

Deep Insight Phillaur: 14 candidates trying their luck from Phillaur

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Congress committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Vote for Lok Insaaf Party for Punjab's development: Simarjit Singh Bains

Wind flowing in AAP's favour, says Bhagwant Mann

Kin busy campaigning for candidates in Ludhiana

No campaign on electronic, social media in Punjab from 6 pm tomorrow

2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

Patiala: 2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

Capt Amarinder Singh will lose seat; AAP making false promises: Randeep Surjewala

AAP befooling people: Sukhbir Badal

Congress Sanaur candidate Harinder Pal Singh Harry Mann faces a challenge from own party leaders

3-day meet on insect systematics and evolutionary biology begins