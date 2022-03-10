BJP’s Pankaj Singh leading by over 1.70 lakh votes in Noida

PTI

Noida, March 10

BJP’s Pankaj Singh was leading from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, bagging over 1.70 lakh votes so far, according to poll trends.

Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was leading over his nearest rival Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary by a margin of 1.30 lakh votes at 3.30 PM, the Election Commission website showed.

While Singh got a share of 70.83 per cent, Chaudhary had 16.84 per cent of the total counted votes so far, which was over 2.34 lakh.

BSP’s Kripa Ram Sharma was third with 12,419 votes and Congress’ Pankhuri Pathak fourth with nearly 10,000 votes. AAP’s Pankaj Awana polled 4,567 votes, it showed.

Pankaj Singh, who is also the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit vice president, had polled over 64 per cent of the votes in Noida in 2017 to register his maiden assembly win.

His victory margin in 2017 polls stood at 1.04 lakh, among the top five in the state.

The final results of the 2022 assembly polls were yet to be announced.