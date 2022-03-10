BJP’s Pankaj Singh leading by over 1.70 lakh votes in Noida

Noida, March 10
BJP’s Pankaj Singh was leading from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, bagging over 1.70 lakh votes so far, according to poll trends.
Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was leading over his nearest rival Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary by a margin of 1.30 lakh votes at 3.30 PM, the Election Commission website showed.
While Singh got a share of 70.83 per cent, Chaudhary had 16.84 per cent of the total counted votes so far, which was over 2.34 lakh.
BSP’s Kripa Ram Sharma was third with 12,419 votes and Congress’ Pankhuri Pathak fourth with nearly 10,000 votes. AAP’s Pankaj Awana polled 4,567 votes, it showed.
Pankaj Singh, who is also the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit vice president, had polled over 64 per cent of the votes in Noida in 2017 to register his maiden assembly win.
His victory margin in 2017 polls stood at 1.04 lakh, among the top five in the state.
The final results of the 2022 assembly polls were yet to be announced.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep
Leading: AAP 92, Congress 16, SAD 6, BJP 2, Others 1
It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann
Was speaking in an exclusive telephonic interview with The T...
You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann
The AAP CM candidate was speaking to people in Sangrur
Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election
These stalwarts fall by the wayside by the AAP tsunami
AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM
Big stalwarts trailing by huge margins shows public contempt...