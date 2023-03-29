BJP's Pune MP Girish Bapat dies at 72

Pune, March 29
BJP Lok Sabha member from Pune Girish Bapat passed away at a hospital on Wednesday, party sources said.
He was ailing for the last one-and-a-half years.
The 72-year-old BJP leader was admitted to the ICU of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in a critical condition and was on life support.
"Today is a sad day. BJP's senior leader and Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat has left us. He passed away in a hospital. For the last one and half years, he was undergoing treatment," said Jagdish Mulik, BJP city unit president.
He said Bapat's last rites would be performed at Vaikunth crematorium on Wednesday evening.
Bapat had served as the MLA five times from Kasba Peth constituency. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll to be held on May 10
Counting of votes will take place on May 13
Election Commission ‘not in a hurry’ to declare Wayanad bypoll
The trial court has given Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified...
Lok Sabha revokes disqualification of NCP member Mohammad Faizal
Faizal, who represents Lakshadweep, had moved the Kerala Hig...