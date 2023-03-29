 BJP's Pune MP Girish Bapat dies at 72 : The Tribune India

BJP's Pune MP Girish Bapat dies at 72

He was ailing for the last one-and-a-half years

BJP's Pune MP Girish Bapat dies at 72

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Pune, March 29

BJP Lok Sabha member from Pune Girish Bapat passed away at a hospital on Wednesday, party sources said.

He was ailing for the last one-and-a-half years.

The 72-year-old BJP leader was admitted to the ICU of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in a critical condition and was on life support.

"Today is a sad day. BJP's senior leader and Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat has left us. He passed away in a hospital. For the last one and half years, he was undergoing treatment," said Jagdish Mulik, BJP city unit president.

He said Bapat's last rites would be performed at Vaikunth crematorium on Wednesday evening.

Bapat had served as the MLA five times from Kasba Peth constituency. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019. 

