BKU meeting on May 29 to discuss rifts, other issues

Both brothers—Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait—have been accused of drifting away from the ideology of late Chaudhary Mahendra Singh Tikait due to which the famers are 'facing problems'

BKU meeting on May 29 to discuss rifts, other issues

All-Khap meeting has been called on May 29 by Rakesh and Naresh Tikait to discuss all the differences and issues—especially the glaring ones, including the subject of centralisation in the BKU. File photo

New Delhi, May 24

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) that played a key role during the farmers’ agitation against the now repealed three agriculture laws, and rose as an influential force in the process, also had to deal with internal bickering that eventually went on to cause a split.

The organisation’s leaders, however, did not come out in the open to express their differences then as it would have weakened the farmers’ movement.

Both brothers—Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait—have been accused of drifting away from the ideology of late Chaudhary Mahendra Singh Tikait due to which the famers are “facing problems”. At the same time, some leaders of the BKU as well as the Khap Chaudharies (leaders) have accused the government of “creating troubles” to split the BKU into two.

Meanwhile, some Khap leaders have also expressed displeasure with the Gathwala Khap.

Keeping all this in mind, an all-Khap meeting has been called on May 29 by Rakesh and Naresh Tikait to discuss all the differences and issues—especially the glaring ones, including the subject of centralisation in the BKU.

Besides, a new strategy is also likely to be worked out to strengthen the BKU with the aim to avoid any such (current) differences from surfacing in the future.

The BKU is also expected to form a committee at the district level that would appoint the presidents, and also honour the people working for the organisation.

Some BKU leaders are of the opinion that those who have worked and struggled for the organisation have not been given “proper respect”, and that is being touted as one of the reasons behind the growing anger towards the BKU during the movement, and its eventual split into two groups.

There is another stream of thought in the BKU that wants the party to contest Assembly elections. However, keeping the previous track record in mind, some “serious doubts” were expressed.

On May 14, some of the upset leaders met the party’s National Spokesperson Naresh Tikait. In the closed-door meeting, the message was conveyed to Tikait that some people want to part ways with the organisation. However, Tikait had appealed to them not to come up with any “new group”.

A consensus was reached during the meeting on May 14 that an announcement on the BKU splitting into two would not be made on May 15, and a meeting would be held again after a week to find a solution to the issue. However, on May 15, in a sudden late night development, the split finally happened, and the organisation ceased to remain one single unit.

According to some sources, some people still want the organisation to remain one. The meeting on May 29 is deemed crucial keeping all these factors, issues and differences in mind.

IANS

#BKU

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Vijay Singla sacked as Punjab health minister over corruption charges, sent to police remand till May 27

2
Punjab

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

3
Nation

BJP–Congress exchange charges over Rahul Gandhi's meeting with 'anti-India, anti-Hindu' Jeremy Corbyn

4
Punjab

Low-fat, high-fibre diet suggested for Navjot Singh Sidhu

5
Chandigarh

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

6
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide near Pandoh

7
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

8
Punjab

AAP Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for assault, granted bail

9
Punjab

Despite crunch, medical specialists doing administrative work in Punjab

10
Punjab

Give up possession of Panchayat land by June 30, Punjab Govt tells squatters

Don't Miss

View All
This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

From Amritsar to Cannes...
Amritsar

From Amritsar to Cannes...

Will Sidhu make another comeback?
Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit
Himachal

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Top News

Punjab health minister sacked over corruption charges

Vijay Singla sacked as Punjab health minister over corruption charges, sent to police remand till May 27

Singla was allegedly taking 1 pc commission on all tenders f...

Police constable shot dead in Srinagar

Police constable shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar; 7-year-old daughter injured

Constable Saifullah Qadri is third policeman to be killed in...

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

Singla reportedly told the person that he should give the co...

India-US strategic partnership is a partnership of trust in true sense: PM Modi during talks with President Biden in Tokyo

India, US to expand defence ties in cyber, space domains; New Delhi to join West-led Bahrain-based naval force

Committed to making India-US ties the closest on the planet:...

Panel to probe 'wrong death declaration' of newborn in J&K’s Banihal

Newborn dug out of grave found alive in J&K's Banihal; probe ordered

4-member panel to probe complaint against Banihal Community ...

Cities

View All

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices in Amritsar

Electronics goods gutted in fire in Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

Clouds bring respite from scorching heat

From Amritsar to Cannes...

Arrest warrant for Maur ex-SHO

2017 blast case: Arrest warrant for Maur ex-SHO

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Rain cools Chandigarh, mercury plummets

Mohali areas go without power

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

Mohali: Rs 18-lakh bank theft case cracked, two in police net

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Qutub Minar is not a place of worship: ASI opposes plea seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain deities inside complex

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Delhi triple suicide: Police say women may have watched YouTube videos on ending life

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Drug racket: Five more Punjab Police Academy cops in police net

Borewell death: No lessons learnt from 2019 Sangrur incident

Under-construction wall of a house collapses in Jalandhar Cantt, two dead

Jalandhar: 27-yr-old dies of drug overdose

Motorists suffer as water floods underpasses after rain in city

Motorists suffer as water floods underpasses after rain in Ludhiana city

Miscreants rough up Ludhiana cop, take away private vehicle

2 booked for assault, firing into air in Ludhiana

Sewer connections of two dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

Gang of looters busted, nine nabbed in Ludhiana

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for assault, granted bail

AAP Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for assault, granted bail

Gusty winds, rain bring down mercury in Patiala

Patiala district team visits Indore for tips on solid waste management

Anomalies in private colleges: Punjabi University, Patiala, examining reports, role of screening committees

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind meets Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit