 ‘Blood stains’ found in Atiq Ahmed’s abandoned office in Prayagraj: Police : The Tribune India

Forensic team collects samples for analysis

Atiq Ahmed. PTI file



PTI

Prayagraj, April 24

Police on Monday found what appeared to be blood smeared on the walls of the abandoned office here of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was shot dead recently while being taken for a medical checkup.

Police also found a “blood-stained” clothes and knife in the Chakia locality of this Uttar Pradesh district, a senior officer said.

The police reached Ahmed’s office after receiving information that blood marks were seen there, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Bhukar told reporters.

The forensic team has collected the samples which will be analysed and only after that it will be known whether it is human blood or that of an animal, he said, adding that the report is likely to come by evening.

Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP, and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 by three assailants when they were being taken by the police for a medical examination. They were brought here in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case.

On March 21, police said they recovered more than Rs 74 lakh cash and illegal weapons from a partially demolished office of Ahmed in the Chakia area on the information provided by two of his five accomplices arrested on the same day, officials said.

They said the front part of his office had been already demolished by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) long ago using a bulldozer.

