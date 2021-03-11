Bodies 3 sisters, 2 kids found in well in Jaipur; harassment by in-laws alleged

Jaipur, May 28
The bodies of five members of a family, including a newborn baby, were found in a well in the Dudu area here on Saturday with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.
They used to live in Meeno ka Mohalla. They had left home on the pretext of going to a market on May 25, the police said.
The three sisters were married to the same family. There are allegations that they were being harassed by their in-laws, the police said, adding that an investigation is underway.
After they failed to return home, their family members put up missing posters at different locations and lodged a missing complaint with the police, they said.
The deceased were identified as sisters Kali Devi (27), Mamta Meena (23) and Kamlesh Meena (20), and Harshit (4) and a 20-day-old baby.
“The bodies have been fished out and post-mortem examination is underway, SHO, Dudu, Chetaram said.
