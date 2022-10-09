Bodies of 10 more avalanche victims brought to Uttarkashi; toll climbs to 27

Uttarkashi, October 9
Ten more bodies of mountaineering trainees were brought to Uttarkashi on Sunday as search and rescue operations continued for the sixth consecutive day at the avalanche site near Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak.
A total of 27 bodies have been retrieved so far out of which 21 have been brought to Uttarkashi to be handed over to their families, the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) said.
Four bodies were brought to Uttarkashi on Friday, seven on Saturday and 10 more on Sunday, it said.
All 21 bodies brought to Uttarkashi have been identified, while two mountaineers are still missing, the institute said.
According to the NIM, a group of 29 mountaineers including 27 trainees and two instructors who were part of an advanced training course at the institute went missing when the avalanche struck at a height of 17,000 feet on October 4 while they were returning from the summit.
Manual search and rescue operations are in progress at the disaster site, it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray, Oppn leaders slam Election Commission over freezing of Shiv Sena symbol, name
Group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on th...
Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender
Family informed that Sonali’s sister Rukesh will contest the...
'Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar': Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM
Kishor was reacting to Kumar’s charge that the political str...
Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider
J&K Administration gave Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 12...
Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today
Difference between minimum (20.8 degrees Celsius) and maximu...