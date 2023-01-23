Bodies of 3 of 4 Uttar Pradesh youths killed in Nepal plane crash identified

IANS
Ghazipur, January 23
Bodies of three of the four youths from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district who died in the January 15 plane crash in Pokhra, Nepal, have been identified.
Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri said the bodies of Abhishek Kushwaha, Anil Rajbhar and Vishal Sharma had been identified and handed over to family members present in Kathmandu.
Efforts are on to ascertain identity of fourth youth, Sonu Jaiswal, she added.
After the process of identification is over, the bodies will be brought to Ghazipur.
On January 16, family members of the four youths were sent to Kathmandu by road with head of Chak Jainab village Vijay Jaiswal, nayab tehsildar and a revenue inspector to claim and bring back the bodies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...