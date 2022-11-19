Bodies of man, woman with mutilated private parts found in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Udaipur, November 19
Bodies of a man and woman with their private parts mutilated, were found in Udaipur on Friday.
According to police, the bodies were found Mahadev Jungle under Goguda police station. Police suspected the case to be of murder and love affair.
"Bodies of a man and woman were found in Umbreshwar Mahadev Jungle under Goguda PS in Udaipur district. Their private parts were mutilated. It seems to be case of murder and love affair," said the Superintendant of Police, Udaipur, Vikas Sharma.
The investigation is underway. Further details awaited.
