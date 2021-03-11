Army gives out names of 7 soldiers killed in Ladakh accident; 19 injured airlifted to Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 28

The Indian Army on Saturday night announced that bodies of seven soldiers, who were killed in a road accident near the Line of Control (LoC) in Turtuk sector of Ladakh, shall move to their respective native places for last rites.

Meanwhile, the Army said 19 soldiers injured in bus accident near Partapur were air lifted and moved through Green Corridor in Chandigarh for treatment to Command Hospital. Prompt surgical procedures were undertaken on critically injured and all are stable currently, the Army tweeted.

#WesternCommand 19 soldiers injured in bus accident near #Partapur were air lifted & moved through Green Corridor in Chandigarh for treatment to #CommandHospital. Prompt surgical procedures were undertaken on critically injured & all are stable currently@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/soRLI97AIu — Western Command - Indian Army (@westerncomd_IA) May 28, 2022

The Army also gave out the names of those killed in the mishap. Names are released only after the families of those dead are informed officially.

The bodies will be moved to Delhi from where separate civilian aircraft shall carry the mortal remains to respective places.

Those dead are Subedar Shinde Vijayrao from Satara, Maharashtra; Naib Subedar Gurudayal Sahu from Betul, Madhya Pradesh; Naik Sandeep Pal from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand; Naik Ramanuj Kumar from Patna, Bihar; Naik Jadhav Prashant Shivaji from Kolhapur, Maharashtra and Lance Naik Bappaditya Khutia from Pashchim Mednipur in West Bengal.

The dead were among a party of 26 soldiers who were moving from the transit camp in Partapur near Siachen to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif, when the accident occurred.

The vehicle skidded off the road and fell in Shyok River resulting in injuries to all occupants. Seven of the occupants died, 19 other injured are under treatment at Western Command hospital at Chandimandir.