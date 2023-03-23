Bodo militant gets 10-yr jail for 2014 attack

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

The NIA today said it had secured conviction and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for Bodo militant Rabi Basumatary by a special Guwahati court in a case relating to the killing of seven persons in an armed attack at Balapra village in Assam’s Kokrajhar district in 2014.

In an official statement, the NIA said the special court sentenced Basumatary, also known as Rongjabaja and Rabi, to life imprisonment in two cases and rigorous imprisonment for 10 years for other offences registered under various sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Convicted by the court on March 13, the militant has also been fined in all cases and would have to undergo additional simple imprisonment in case of failure to pay the same, it said, adding that all substantive sentences would run concurrently.