Body of Indian medical student killed in Ukraine to arrive on March 21

PTI

Bengaluru, March 19

The Karnataka government on Saturday said the mortal remains of a medical student from the state, who was killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, is expected to reach the airport here early on March 21, and all the documentation required for transportation have been completed.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a final-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, died on March 1, in the conflict zone.

Noting that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had appointed a funeral agent to take possession of the mortal remains of Naveen, Manoj Rajan, State Nodal Officer (Ukraine Crisis), in a statement said the agent had taken possession of the body and after completing necessary paper work had transported it to Warsaw in Poland.

The Indian Embassy in Poland and the funeral agent had completed all documentation required for transportation of the human remains to India, he said.

"The Joint Secretary, Eurasia, MEA, has just reported that the mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar are expected to reach Kempegowda International Airport on March 21 at 0300 hours through Emirates Flight Number EK0568," he added.

Naveen is from Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district.

According to sources, his parents have decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere, after paying their last respects.