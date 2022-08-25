Boeing’s 5-point plan for Indian military aviation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 24

US company Boeing on Wednesday announced its five-point programme, including technology transfer, to strengthen its make-in-India initiatives in the military aviation sector.

Boeing has offered its F/A-18 Super Hornet jets to India. Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, said if selected, it would help boost investments in India’s defence industry.

The strategy includes supply chain development and manufacturing, engineering and technology transfer, long-term support and training, infrastructure investments, and contributions of the F/A-18 Super Hornet industrial suppliers — General Electric, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon. Boeing plans sourcing of $1 billion annually from 300 Indian suppliers on parts, assemblies and services. The firm said it envisioned working closely with industry and the US and Indian Governments to share technology and transfer work of the F/A-18 fighter jets in India.