Boeing’s 5-point plan for Indian military aviation

New Delhi, August 24
US company Boeing on Wednesday announced its five-point programme, including technology transfer, to strengthen its make-in-India initiatives in the military aviation sector.
Boeing has offered its F/A-18 Super Hornet jets to India. Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, said if selected, it would help boost investments in India’s defence industry.
The strategy includes supply chain development and manufacturing, engineering and technology transfer, long-term support and training, infrastructure investments, and contributions of the F/A-18 Super Hornet industrial suppliers — General Electric, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon. Boeing plans sourcing of $1 billion annually from 300 Indian suppliers on parts, assemblies and services. The firm said it envisioned working closely with industry and the US and Indian Governments to share technology and transfer work of the F/A-18 fighter jets in India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...