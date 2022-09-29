Bolivian woman arrested at Mumbai airport for carrying cocaine worth Rs 13 crore

Mumbai, September 29
The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 3.2kg of black cocaine worth Rs 13 crore from a Bolivian woman at the Mumbai international airport, an NCB official said on Thursday.
After the Bolivian woman was caught on Monday with the contraband brought from Brazil, the NCB also nabbed a Nigerian national, who was to supply the drug in different states, from Goa in a follow-up action, he said.
Black cocaine is cocaine base mixed with other substances to turn it black in colour, which makes its smuggling-easier by disguising it as metal moulds or asphalt.
“The operation in this connection was on for three days. The Bolivian woman was travelling from Brazil to Goa with layovers at Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and Mumbai," he said.
The woman was held as she was about to board a flight for Goa from Mumbai, the official said.
During a search, NCB officials seized the contraband from her, he said.
In the follow-up action, a Nigerian national, who was to supply the drug to peddlers in multiple states, was held from Goa, the official added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events
Gehlot’s written apology appears to be the tool to broker pe...
Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari
Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa demands...
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act
Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu
He was wanted for the murders of Gurlal Brar and Chandigarh’...