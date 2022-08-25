Bollywood director-lyricist who donned many hats

Tribune News Service

Sawan Kumar Tak, the producer-director-lyricist who succumbed to a lung ailment on Thursday, belonged to an era when passion drove cinema. What else can explain the fact that in 1965, after knocking the doors of several studios, Tak, who had come to Mumbai to become an actor, decided to take a loan to produce his first film ‘Naunihal’, which received a Presidential mention at the National Awards.

Cinema, Sawan believed, was not a cerebral affair, but entertainment for all — from rich to poor

The film starred Sanjeev Kumar.

Sawan went on to work with the very best in Indian film industry, from Rekha to Rajesh Khanna to even Meena Kumari, whom he directed in ‘Gomti Ke Kinare’. He would often recall how it was an ailing Meena who set him on the path of direction when he narrated the story of ‘Gomti Ke Kinare’ to her.

With commercial success ‘Hawas’, starring Neetu Singh, the lyricist in him was born and the evergreen song, ‘Teri Galiyon Mein Na Rakhenge Qadam’, not only affirmed his position as a songwriter but also cemented his partnership with composer Usha Khanna. Apart from writing for his own films, he wrote songs for Hrithik Roshan’s debut film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’.

Of course, he would be best remembered for hit movies like ‘Saajan Bina Suhagan’, wherein he gave a new, rather respectable identity to the ‘other’ woman. Though awards eluded him, commercial success did not. If ‘Saajan Bina Suhagan’ was a silver jubilee hit, Rajesh Khanna and Tina Munim-starrer ‘Souten’ too set the cash registers ringing. Wearing the hat of a producer and wielding the directorial baton did not lead to any conflict, for on the sets the director in him took the centrestage.

Active in filmmaking till 2006 when he directed Salman Khan-starrer ‘Saawan... The Love Season’. He also directed the superstar in ‘Sanam Bewafa’.

The multitalented veteran is also remembered as a fantastic human being. Cinema, he believed, was not a cerebral affair, but entertainment for all — from rich to poor. He could mint hit and relatable songs like “Shaayad Meri Shaadi Ka Khayaal” with consummate ease.