Bollywood stars add colour to West Bengal byelections

Bypolls will be held on April 12

Bollywood stars add colour to West Bengal byelections

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury                                                                                           

New Delhi, April 4

Bollywood has added colour to the April 12 bypolls in West Bengal to fill up one vacancy each in the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly. 

Yesteryear stars Shatrughan Sinha and Mithun Chakraborty have co-starred in a number of movies (Hiraasat, Aandhi Toofan, Taqdeer, Hawalaat, etc.) where they jointly pummeled the villain in the climax.

But the two heroes have found themselves in opposite camps in the bypoll for Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the seat is Shatrughan, while BJP, the main opposition party in the state, is trying to impress voters by using the star appeal of Mithun Chakraborty.

Chakraborty, who is recuperating from a cataract surgery, has released a video, asking voters to back the BJP candidate from Asansol, Agnimitra Paul.

Stating that Agnimitra and he are like brother and sister, Chakraborty says in the video that not a single day passes when the BJP candidate does not call his wife to enquire about his health. “Imagine, how well she will take care of you if you send her to Parliament”, Chakraborty says.

“Agni is your local girl, she is your daughter, your sister”, Mithun says, in a bid to highlight that Shatrughan Sinha is an outsider. He, however, does not mention the BJP and TMC candidates by name. Sinha, nevertheless, reacted sharply to the video and said he was not aware that Chakraborty had continued dabbling in politics.

Asansol Lok Sabha constituency had link with Bollywood earlier also as popular Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo represented the constituency in 2014 and 2019, respectively. In 2019, Supriyo, contesting on a BJP ticket, defeated TMC’s Moonmoon Sen, a Bollywood heroine.

Supriyo, whose resignation from the Lok Sabha necessitated the bypoll in Asansol, is contesting from Ballygunge Assembly constituency as TMC candidate. Candidate of the ruling party normally enjoys an advantage over the rivals in an Assembly bypoll. However, for Supriya, it is going to be no cakewalk in Ballygunge.

Comments allegedly made by Supriyo during his previous avatar as a BJP MP have returned to haunt him as an influential section of Muslim clerics have expressed their dissatisfaction over his candidature.

Importantly, CPI(M) and Congress have both fielded Muslim candidates from the seat. CPI(M) candidate  Saira Shah Halim is niece of acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah. Naseer’s wife Ratna Shah has released a video asking people to vote for Halim.

BJP candidate from Ballygunge is Keya Ghosh.

The results will be announced on April 16.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent

2
Chandigarh

'No floor-wise approval for building plans in Chandigarh for now'

3
World

16-year-old girl in UK borrows money, when unable to pay, she was forced to have sex with 17 men in a day

4
Punjab

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

5
Chandigarh

Want to enrol your child in Chandigarh's best schools? Shell out lakhs!

6
Punjab

Venkaiah Naidu turns down demand for discussing Punjab resolution on Chandigarh

7
World

All orders and actions initiated by President, PM Imran Khan subject to court orders: Pakistan's Supreme Court

8
Diaspora

75-year-old Sikh man attacked in New York's Queens; nose broken, receives severe bruises

9
Comment

India puts itself first

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets deputy commissioners, tells them to reach out to villages

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Entertainment

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Top Stories

Two CRPF men injured in militant attack in Kashmir

CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Srinagar's Maisuma; two non-locals shot at in Pulwama

One CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar attack; security forc...

Lakhimpur: Supreme Court questions detailed examination of evidence, reserves order on bail cancellation plea

Supreme Court questions detailed examination of evidence, reserves order on bail cancellation plea in Lakhimpur Kheri case

Senior advocate Dushayant Dave and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, ...

ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Yadav is son-in-law of former Punjab DGP P. C. Dogra

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's envoy to Nepal, to be next Foreign Secretary

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's envoy to Nepal, to be next Foreign Secretary

Kwatra Will succeed Harsha Vardan Shringla, who is retiring ...

Land dispute: Sarpanch’s husband among 4 killed as two groups open fire at each other in Gurdaspur

Land dispute: Sarpanch’s husband among 4 killed as two groups open fire at each other in Gurdaspur

Warring groups claimed right over a piece of land in neighbo...

Cities

View All

Major fire breaks out at six-storey building in posh Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar

Major fire breaks out at six-storey building in posh Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar

Woman murdered near RamTalai area

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Travel fraud: Five duped of Rs 22.71 lakkh in Amritsar

Promoting local products at Amritsar railway station on their mind

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

No floor-wise nod to building plans in city

No floor-wise nod to building plans in Chandigarh

Cop, SUV driver scuffle in Chandigarh, video goes viral

Want to enrol your child in Chandigarh's best schools? Shell out lakhs!

Two fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board yet to receive eco nod for IT Park scheme

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

FIR over Twitter posts by journalist, news portal on Hindu Mahapanchyat

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Over 90 per cent patients satisfied with services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi, says City government survey

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

MC seals four more shops as tenants fail to pay rent

Health team collects samples of milk products in district

West Bengal cops raid BJP leader's city home

Open House: Do you think the decision to resume flights was taken in the best interest of citizens?

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

Gangster's father sets himself ablaze outside police station

Two held with 20-kg poppy husk, 4-kg ganja

PAC activists protest failure of MC in solid waste mgmt

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Govt docs flout norms, run private clinics in city

PU runners-up in RGNUL moot court